Kevin Stefanski addressed long list of injuries after Browns blowout loss against Patriots
It was a busy day for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as not only does he have to review the tape on everything that went wrong in the 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots game, but he has to work with the medical team to see what is going on with the long list of players injured from before the game or during the contest.
Stefanski started with the most important player, rookie second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who left the Patriots game early with an ankle injury.
Schwesinger's status is unknown, with some reports saying it could be four to six weeks, but Stefanski responded with "we’ll see how he looks coming out of the bye, that’s a week-to-week injury.” Placing Schwesinger on the injury reserve list was not discussed.
Another second-round rookie standout, running back Quinshon Judkins, is dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him out of the Patriots matchup, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. Stefanski said Judkins will be day-to-day with the injury.
Recently acquired cornerback Tyson Campbell suffered a concussion in the Patriots game and is currently in concussion protocol. Campbell's return timetable is unknown.
Another Browns player in the secondary, Rayshawn Jenkins, also left the New England game early as he had a groin injury. Stefanski says Jenkins is day-to-day.
In a bit of better news on the injury front, wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to be back on the field after the bye week. Tillman has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the loss to the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago.
The biggest impact injury for the Browns to lose is Schwesinger, who leads Cleveland with 64 tackles. He has also had one pass deflection, one sack, and one interception on the season.
Judkins' injury doesn't sound as serious as he has at least two weeks to heal it before getting back on the field in a game. If there weren't a bye week, the Browns' leading rusher's status might be a bit different.
Dillon Gabriel will have one more wide receiver to throw it to as he keeps his starting quarterback job after the bye. Tillman has 11 catches for 206 yards and tied for a team-high two touchdown catches.
Cleveland's bye week comes at the right time as the team regroups from the tough start and tries to get as many of its injured players back as possible before returning.