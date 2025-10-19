Three Cleveland Browns players who receive A+ grades against Miami Dolphins
It was not always pretty, but the Cleveland Browns outlasted the Miami Dolphins to pick up their second win of the season.
Now 2-5, Cleveland’s defense showcased that they are one of the best in the entire NFL. While the offense can still use some work, the defense helped the Browns eclipse 20 points for the first time this season.
While Cleveland had more than three players impact this game, here are three Browns players that stood out in Sunday’s victory against the Dolphins:
1. Quinshon Judkins
With high winds and plenty of rain throughout the first half, it was a great day for running the football.
The Browns were criticized for not using standout running back Quinshon Judkins enough during Week 6’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That issue was fixed against the Dolphins.
Judkins scampered for two rushing touchdowns in the first half – including one where he effectively ran the wild cat offense. The Browns brought back the wild card in the fourth quarter where Judkins scored his third touchdown of the game.
Judkins became the first Browns player to score three touchdowns in a single game since Nick Chubb in 2022. He is certainly making the loss of Chubb feel a little bit easier.
When the Browns run the football, they are a better team that compliments their elite defense. Since rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel is tremendously limited and leaves meat on the bone almost every single time he drops back, the Browns need to keep running Judkins.
2. Tyson Campbell
In his first home start after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars for Greg Newsome II, Tyson Campbell impressed.
He had a pick six off of Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to help the Browns surpass 20 points for the first time all season. But earlier in the game, Campbell chased down De’Von Achane and saved what would have been a long touchdown run.
When the Browns acquired Campbell from Jacksonville, they preached that he was a better scheme fit in Jim Schwartz’s defense. That certainly seemed to be the case in his second game with the Browns.
3. Grant Delpit
After stating that he forgot what winning felt like during the week, Grant Delpit proved that he is one of the most important players on Cleveland’s talented defense.
Delpit was all over the field. While his numbers did not jump off the stat sheet, Schwartz blitzed him twice and Tua Tagovailoa had no answer. During the fourth quarter, Delpit’s blitz caused an interception by Rayshawn Jenkins.
When the Browns defense plays how they did on Sunday, the team is difficult to beat.