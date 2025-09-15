Kevin Stefanski gives negative update on return specialist DeAndre Carter
The Cleveland Browns will be without return specialist DeAndre Carter after suffering an injury during Week 2’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Monday that Carter is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He suffered the injury during the first return of the game.
After Carter left the field and went back to the locker room with an independent head neurologist, he was ruled out of the game.
The Browns signed Carter to a one-year contract worth $1.42 million this offseason to try and bring some life to their anemic return game. During Week 1’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carter returned three punts for 41 yards. He averaged 26.3 yards per kickoff return during that loss.
Stefanski labeled Carter, along with all of Cleveland’s other injuries, as day-to-day. However, with the NFL’s focus on concussions, it feels unlikely that he will be able to clear the league’s protocol and play in Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond was the replacement return man after the Browns forced a Ravens punt on their first offensive drive.
Bond signed with the Browns after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft because of legal issues. Upon being legally cleared, the former Texas wide receiver agreed to a fully-guaranteed three-year deal with the Browns.
The speedy 21 year-old returned just two kicks during his college football career and certainly looked a little timid in the return game on Sunday in Baltimore.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will have one week to get the rookie up to speed if Bond is Carter’s replacement if he misses time with this concussion. Because Bond was a late addition to Cleveland’s roster and missed almost all of the preseason, there will be some cramming to get him prepared to handle additional duties.
Fourth-year running back Jerome Ford is also an option in the return game with the Browns. Remember, Ford restructured his contract this offseason to remain in Cleveland – and his ability to contribute on special teams is what made him a lock to make this roster.
But with Quinshon Judkins’ NFL debut in the rearview mirror and Dylan Sampson handling the change of pace snaps, Ford’s main focus with this football team could be relegated to special teams.
Carter is in his eighth season in the NFL. The 32 year-old has six career touchdowns including a kick return touchdown in 2021.
Until the veteran return man can return from this concussion, expect Bond and Ford to handle return duties for the Browns against the Packers.