Browns Sign Another Intriguing Offensive Weapon
The Cleveland Browns are definitely in need of some more offensive firepower to assist whoever will be playing quarterback next season, and they just made a rather intriguing addition along that front.
The Browns have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal, the team has announced.
Carter primarily features as a return specialist these days, but he also has some experience as an auxiliary weapon in the aerial attack.
The 31-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears, playing in 13 games and logging nine catches for 72 yards. He returned 15 kicks for 479 yards, averaging a rather impressive 31.9 yards per return. He also fielded 17 punts for 158 yards.
Carter, who played his collegiate football at Sacramento State, went undrafted but landed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
He has played for six NFL teams overall, including a pair of stints with the Bears. His most productive season came in 2022, when he hauled in 46 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Overall, Carter has totaled 117 catches for 1,331 yards and six scores throughout his professional tenure. We'll see if he ultimately makes an impact with Cleveland in 2025.
The Browns' receiving corps is currently led by Jerry Jeudy, but beyond him, there are tons of question marks. Elijah Moore is a free agent, and while Cedric Tillman has shown promise, he is very unproven.
Perhaps Cleveland will be able to bolster its wide receiver depth in the NFL Draft later this month.
