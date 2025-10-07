Kevin Stefanski provides update on status of newly acquired offensive lineman
The Cleveland Browns have already suffered a few notable injuries across their roster, specifically on the offensive line. This has resulted in a few starting lineup changes and substitutions made midgame to fill in those gaps up front. Another lineup change could potentially be in play for their game in week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Through five weeks, eleven players have started on the offensive line for Cleveland. Five of those players were starters during the 2024 season, while the other six were mostly those acquired and brought in during the off-season to provide necessary depth.
It appears the Cleveland Browns may look to debut their recent trade acquisition this Sunday, offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Robinson was brought in from the Houston Texans last Monday in a trade that featured a swap of future late round draft picks. This trade came to life after starting tackle Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending injury in week three.
It’s been a question whether or not Cleveland would be active in the trade market to acquire some help on the offensive line to protect their quarterback, with their decision to debut rookie Dillon Gabriel bringing to light the need for stable play on the edges from their offensive tackles.
Browns tackle Jack Conklin was able to return to the lineup on Sunday after missing the last four weeks. Outside of Conklin, the depth at the tackle position doesn’t feature much experience, but Robinson provides that much needed experience that the Browns will need the next few weeks as they hope to turn their season around.
Cam Robinson has played in a total of 105 games, starting in 102 of them over the course of his nine-year career. Robinson started his career in Jacksonville, making his way to Minnesota and Houston before recently finding a new home in Cleveland.
With the potential to see Robinson start this Sunday at left tackle, protecting rookie Dillon Gabriel’s blindside is essential against a stout defense Pittsburgh presents.
Robinson features a strong run blocking ability, while excelling in pass protection to give his playmakers all the room to showcase their abilities, giving Cleveland more opportunities to score on every drive, which has been a major issue for the Browns dating back to late last season.
With Cleveland only giving up a late round pick to bring Robinson to town, it provides more flexibility to experiment with different looks on the offensive line in the event Robinson isn’t quite ready to start this weekend.
The hopes as of Monday are that he’ll practice extensively this week, earning reps with the first team offense, and learning the playbook to boost his chances of becoming the new left tackle for a Browns team searching for a win in their first of two games Cleveland will play against the Steelers.