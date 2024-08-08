Key Browns Running Back Continuing Improvement As Pass Blocker
A ton of the running back responsibilities fell on the shoulders of young Jerome Ford last season, when Nick Chubb was lost for the year in Week Two. Without the star running back, there were certainly some major questions about the Cleveland Browns rushing attack. Not only did Ford do a good job at stepping up, but Kareem Hunt's return was crucial for the team's success.
Prior to the devastating injury to Chubb, Ford was expected to get some work as the third-down back and primary backup. Although his duties were massively expanded, everyone got a glimpse as to what he can offer as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
On Thursday, Ford spoke with the media at the training facility in Berea. He touched on some areas of his game that he has been working on this offseason and specifically mentioned pass protection and knowing his blocking schemes.
When it comes to the responsibilities that NFL running backs have on third downs, running routes and catching the football is only a small part of the role. Picking up blitzes and assisting in pass protection can often go overlooked.
When head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with the media, he was asked about Ford's development as a pass protector.
"I don't know if any running back comes into the NFL as a good pass protector," said Stefanski. "It's very, very rare. You just don't ask college running backs to do what they're asked to do in the pros. I think everybody is on a learning curve when it comes to that. So, Jerome's exactly right in terms of that's part of his game that will continue to grow. I'm proud of him for last year, what he was able to achieve in that third-down role, often times as a pass protector."
With Stefanski and Ford on the same page with some of the next steps in his development, the running back still has a few weeks to polish some of those skills prior to the start of the season. With Chubb still not back and the season approaching quickly, Ford is expected to begin the season as the starting running back.
Although his rushing ability and receiving ability will be what most pay close attention to each game, his ability to be as asset in keeping Deshaun Watson upright will be extremely valuable. When Chubb does return, there will definitely be a role for Ford to still get touches and protect his quarterback as a pass blocker.