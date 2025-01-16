Browns Digest

Key Dates For Cleveland Browns 2025 Offseason

Now that the Cleveland Browns have officially hired their new offensive coordinator an offseason full of important NFL events awaits them

Spencer German

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

While eight lucky teams continue to duke it out on a path towards the Super Bowl, the Cleveland Browns are diving head first into a critical offseason, with plenty of key decisions to make.

One of those decisions was answered just a little over a week after the regular season came to a close as Cleveland opted for promoting Tommy Rees to serve as offensive coordinator after firing Ken Dorsey. With that box checked the Browns can now start focusing on the next phase of the offseason.

Considering that the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, the pre-draft process, featuring events like the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, Pro Days and more, will be a pivotal time for the franchise to get a better read on this year's crop of college players entering the NFL and what exactly they want to do with the second pick.

Rebuilding Cleveland's roster starts now for vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry and will play out over the course of the next three months.

Here are the important dates and notable offseason events for Browns fans to be aware of.

Jan. 30 – East-West Shrine Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Feb. 1 – Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Feb. 18 – Opening of clubs to designate players with Franchise or Transition tag starting at 4:00 p.m., New York time

Feb. 24 - March 3 – NFL Scouting Combine

March 4 – Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players by 4:00 p.m. New York time

March 10 - 12 – "Legal tempering" opens at 12:00 p.m. noon, New York time, allowing clubs to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2024 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. New York time on March 12

March 12 – The 2025 League Year and free agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 30 - April 2 – Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Florida

April 16 – Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility

April 18 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 21 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 24 - 26 – NFL Draft, Green Bay, Wisconsin

May 1 – Deadline for clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft

May 2-5 or 9-12 – Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp

May 12 – Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 20 - 21 – Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Late May - Early June – Organized team activities are held at team facilities

Mid-June – Mandatory veteran minicamps are held at team facilities

July 15 - Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension by 4:00 p.m. New York Time

Mid-July – Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year) beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players

Late July – NFL training camps commence

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News