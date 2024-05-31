Elijah Moore Explains Late Arrival To Browns OTAs
Spring practices are a breeding ground for social media rumors and speculation. That's why when Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn't present for most of the voluntary offseason program, fans on social media began to speculate what his absence meant.
For what it's worth, Moore is entering the final year of his rookie deal following a trade to Cleveland from the New York Jets last offseason. Playing football on the final year of any deal isn't exactly ideal for any NFL player. They'd much prefer the security of an extension.
After arriving in Berea, Ohio for OTAs this week though, Moore was quick to put to bed any speculation about his frustrations with the Browns or his current contract situation.
"Let’s just clear that up," he stated. "There’s nothing to be mad about. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world. ... If I think about it, I’m gonna drive myself crazy, but I feel like I do it kind of just like how I did my entire life. I just take it one day at a time. I focus on the task ahead. If I handle what I’m supposed to handle, I’m gonna be blessed. So that’s just how I look at it. I don’t really focus on that because it’s not my time yet.”
Moore is due to make just over $3 million in 2024 with the Browns. It's a far cry from the deals being signed around the league by his WR contemporaries. Earlier in the week, Texans wideout Nico Collins was rewarded for a stellar 2023 season with a three-year, $72.75 million contract. Collins and Moore were both 2021 draft picks, only Moore went in the second round, 55 picks before Collins.
A few days later another 2021 draftee Jaylen Waddle – who was the sixth overall pick of that year's class – earned a three-year, $84.7 million extension from the Dolphins.
Everyone else seems to be getting paid, but not Moore. That even includes one of his newest teammates in former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The 2020 first-round pick came over in a trade this offseason and before he even played a single snap for the Browns, they rewarded him with a three-year extension worth upwards of $58 million.
With all that as context it's easy to see why Moore could have been miffed by the situation. The 24-year-old just isn't built that way though.
"I’ve been invited by competition my whole life, so it’s not like I’m mad cause Jeudy, or I’m mad cause (Amari Cooper) Coop or anybody else that comes in," said Moore. "I ain’t never shy from nothing. I’m from Florida, so that’s nothing that I’m ever afraid of. If anything, that opens us up. And I’m excited about what we got. I grew up with these guys [in Flordia]."
In his first season with the Browns, Moore hauled in 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't quite was many expected after Cleveland was raved about throughout training camp and the pre-season.
Regardless of what's played out this offseason, Moore is embracing the competitive nature of football. With Deshaun Watson working his way back from shoulder surgery, he's hoping a healthy QB and more weapons complimenting him will help him earn that highly coveted second contract, whether it's with the Browns or not.
