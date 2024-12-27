NFL Superstar Drops Strong Message on Browns' Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems to be between a rock and a hard place.
He clearly loves playing in Cleveland, but he also wants to win, and currently, the Browns do not provide that option for him.
Garrett recently sent a strong message to Cleveland's organization, essentially saying that he does not want to stick around for a rebuild. Given that the Browns are 3-12, though, a reset seems pretty inevitable.
Could that mean that Garrett is a potential trade candidate?
Well, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby shed some light on the situation during a recent episode of his podcast "The Rush," saying that he understands what Garrett is going through.
"Years of inconsistency, you know what I mean?" Crosby said. "It's new coaches every other year, and this and this and that and new teammates. There's been plenty of times where I'm like 'Damn, this D-line is cold' and then I come back and every single of them is gone. You know what I mean? It's like, what the (expletive)? You know what I mean? And then it's just on and on and on. There's a lot of things. So it's like, it's tough, bro, because I feel for Myles because he's in that same boat."
The Browns have not been quite as inept as the Raiders in recent years, but it's not like Cleveland has been a marquee NFL franchise, either.
Garrett is under contract through 2026, so he would have incredible value on the trade market. The question is whether or not the Browns would actually part with him.
Like Garrett, Crosby is one of the most dynamic defensive players in football, and he is also playing for an organization that has been allergic to winning.
We'll see what becomes of Garrett as we head into the offseason.