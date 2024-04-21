Major Outlet Has Browns Going Defense With 54th Overall Pick
Defensive tackle. Wide Receiver. Linebacker. All three of those positions could be on the table for the Browns come Friday when they are on the clock in the second round.
One recent mock draft from Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus has the Browns honing in the interior of the defensive line with that pick. Monson's mock from earlier last week sees the Browns selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the 54th overall pick.
Jenkins would be a useful depth addition to the cast of rotational defensive lineman Jim Schwartz likes to deploy. Jenkins is considered a very likely day two of the draft prospect and should be available right around when the Browns make their first pick.
Fresh off a national championship season for the Wolverines, Jenkins possesses good size and an ability to eat up space as a run defender. In an NFL where versatility is so vital though, he's shown to be less effective away from the A gaps. He has shown a propensity to shed blockers pretty regularly though, using his physical strength to break through and make plays despite even having multiple blockers on him.
A Jr. to former NFL defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, the Michigan product could be a solid fit for Cleveland, looking to add depth in the trenches on that side of the ball. On a personal level for Jenkins, he'd be put in a situation where he wouldn't have to start immediately and can learn behind a talented Browns defensive line, featuring names like Shalby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Dalvin Tomlinson and Quinton Jefferson, just to name a few.
