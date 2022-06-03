Skip to main content

Myles Garrett Believes Baker Mayfield Will Land on his Feet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently spoke on the future of Baker Mayfield.

Myles Garrett was at Cleveland Browns OTAs earlier this week prior to heading to Miami with the defense. Garrett spoke on the Deshaun Watson situation, as well as Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is not attending voluntary OTAs for the first time in his professional career  

Mayfield and Garrett both come from Texas, and were taken No. 1 overall by the Browns in back-to-back years. On Wednesday, Garrett essentially said that he’s accepted that Mayfield’s time is Cleveland is all but over — though he thinks the former Heisman Trophy winner will land on his feet

“People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield.

"I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. He's played well when he's healthy. When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

Mayfield suffered a torn labrum early on in the 2021 season, but decided to fight through the injury, which was probably a bad choice in hindsight. The injuries piled up and Mayfield played some of the worst ball he has in his career. Not all of it had to do with injury, Mayfield just wasn’t good at times. He did not look like the same guy who helped Cleveland win their first playoff game in decades just the year before.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns are heading in a different direction and Mayfield’s future is cloudy. At the time, there is only speculation on where Mayfield could land. There has been nothing that has came to reality to this point.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

F6DC4CCE-9E52-44B5-B545-663113C48E2A
News

Former Browns Pro Bowl Center Calling it a Career

By Brandon Little14 hours ago
20CF6D35-3CEE-42F4-BB9D-562137F78C6B
News

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase has High Praise for Browns Denzel Ward

By Brandon Little16 hours ago
AE319FA2-63AB-4433-A1E0-4640E0F42859
News

Myles Garrett Says Deshaun Watson is Special, Speaks on Off-Field Issues

By Brandon LittleJun 1, 2022
34FF7C0D-8575-4290-9772-5AC1879C4343
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares his Thoughts on What to Expect From Browns This Season

By Brandon LittleJun 1, 2022
Cleveland Browns Answering the Complicated Odell Beckham Question
News

Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Speak on the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield

By Brandon LittleMay 31, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Another Lawsuit has Been Filed against Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleJun 1, 2022
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Shines Against Los Angeles Chargers, Must be Featured Target
News

The Answer to All of Your David Njoku Questions is Money

By Pete SmithMay 31, 2022
5D584C1C-461F-42D1-AB88-26C1A528F2A7
News

NFL.com Predicts Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup

By Brandon LittleMay 31, 2022