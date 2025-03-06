Exec Sends NFL Draft Warning to Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while selecting one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders seems like the obvious play given their situation at quarterback, rumor has it that the Browns may go in a different direction entirely.
Of course, it's all hearsay at this point, and any speculation we hear surface about Cleveland potentially drafting a non-quarterback could just be a smokescreen planted by the Browns.
Regardless, we won't know exactly what Cleveland will opt to do until late next month, and an NFL executive has already sent a warning to the Browns over their impending decision.
“If you are the leadership of these two teams (Tennessee Titans and Cleveland), even if you have the ability to sign one of those veteran guys, you can’t afford the opportunity cost for the chance that Cam Ward is a real guy, Shedeur Sanders is a real guy,” the exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic.
Considering Cleveland may very well have the worst quarterback situation in the league at the moment, it would definitely be jarring if the Browns actually went with a different position or even traded out of the pick.
Yes, there are significant questions about both Ward and Sanders heading into the draft, and next year's class will likely feature Arch Manning. However, Cleveland would be playing with fire if it ultimately decided to punt to next year.
The Browns have a chance to potentially come away with a franchise quarterback this spring, so they seize the opportunity that lies in front of them.
