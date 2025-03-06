Browns Star Issues Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future
It's looking more and more like Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb may have played his final down with the only NFL franchise he has ever known, but some Browns stars don't want to believe it.
Consider tight end David Njoku, for example, who has taken to social media to post a passionate plea for Chubb to remain in Cleveland.
Chubb is hitting free agency next week, and with the Browns wanting to overhaul their backfield, it appears that both sides are headed for a split.
The 29-year-old played in just eight games this past season, as he missed the first six contests while recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered the year prior and was then knocked out for the lat three games after breaking his foot.
During his time on the field in 2024, Chubb was largely unproductive, registering 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.
With all of the injuries that have befallen Chubb coupled with his declining output (which surely has to do with his injury history), Cleveland probably feels it would be best to move on from the former second-round pick and get younger at the position.
From the Browns' perspective, it's certainly understandable. After all, they just went 3-14 this past year and definitely need an infusion of new blood into their roster.
But that won't make Chubb's seemingly inevitable departure any less painful, as he rattled off four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022 and has established himself as quite the prominent figure in the city of Cleveland.
Unfortunately for Njoku and Co., Chubb's time with the Browns has probably reached its end.
