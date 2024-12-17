NFL Changes Kickoff Time For Browns Final Home Game vs. Dolphins
The game time for the Cleveland Browns' Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec 29 has been officially changed from its pervious time slot.
The news comes after the NFL's announcement on Tuesday of multiple game times being shifted in Week 17. Cleveland was originally set to host the Dolphins during Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM EST. However, the Browns are now slated to play at 4:05 PM EST on CBS.
After a rough 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 15, Cleveland now holds an underwhelming 3-11 record on the season. The Week 17 matchup will be yet another tough contest for the Browns, as the Dolphins' offense has caused issues for multiple teams this season.
Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former Browns' wide receivers coach Mike McDaniel, Miami had multiple games this year where the offense has scored 20 or more points. Despite the team's 6-8 record on the season, the Dolphins are still in contention for a wild card spot in the playoffs. Miami is desperately holding on the No. 9 seed heading into Week 16, as they host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM EST.
Before the Browns can focus on the team's last home game of the 2024 regular season, head coach Kevin Stefanski and his squad will make a quick trip down to Cincinnati in Week 16 to take on the Bengals. With playoff implications on the line for Cincinnati, quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the hunt for a season-sweep against the Browns in 2024.