NFL Combine measurements for wide receivers

A look at the combine measurements for wide receivers ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Below you will find measurements from the NFL Combine for wide receivers hoping to be drafted in 2022.

Cleveland Browns, like many teams, will be hoping to land a difference maker at wide receiver. Measurements will play a part in the decision making process for each team.

Height

Weight

Hand

Arm

Wingspan

Chris Olave

6003

187

9 1/2

31 1/8

73 1/8

Drake London

6037

219

9 3/8

33

77 3/4

Jahan Dotson

5105

178

9 1/2

30 3/4

74

Treylon Burks

6020

225

9 7/8

33 1/2

79 1/8

Garrett Wilson

5116

183

9 7/8

32

76 1/2

Jameson Williams

6014

179

9 1/4

32 1/8

75 7/8

