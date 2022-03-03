NFL Combine measurements for wide receivers
Below you will find measurements from the NFL Combine for wide receivers hoping to be drafted in 2022.
Cleveland Browns, like many teams, will be hoping to land a difference maker at wide receiver. Measurements will play a part in the decision making process for each team.
Height
Weight
Hand
Arm
Wingspan
Chris Olave
6003
187
9 1/2
31 1/8
73 1/8
Drake London
6037
219
9 3/8
33
77 3/4
Jahan Dotson
5105
178
9 1/2
30 3/4
74
Treylon Burks
6020
225
9 7/8
33 1/2
79 1/8
Garrett Wilson
5116
183
9 7/8
32
76 1/2
Jameson Williams
6014
179
9 1/4
32 1/8
75 7/8
