NFL Exec Exposes Major Problem With Browns Rookie QB
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this past April, bagging both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in Rounds 3 and 5, respectively.
While Sanders is obviously the bigger name, it's Gabriel who seems to have gotten more traction with the Browns, as he appears to be the more NFL-ready player at this juncture.
However, an NFL executive recently shared a significant concern about Gabriel with ESPN'S Jeremy Fowler, and it probably won't surprise you.
"He's been a team captain since like middle school, been good everywhere he's been," an AFC executive said. "He's a good player. It's just that he's tiny."
Gabriel stands just 5-foot-11, which is definitely small for a quarterback. Remember: Baker Mayfield faced those same criticisms when he was in Cleveland, and Mayfield is 6-foot-1.
As of right now, Gabriel is definitely ahead of Sanders in the Browns' quarterback race. He has actually been getting some first-team reps, and remember: he was drafted a couple of rounds ahead of Sanders, which should immediately indicate that Cleveland likes the Oregon product a bit more.
Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes in 2024, finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting. He actually spent the first three years of his career at Central Florida and then transferred to Oklahoma for two seasons before finally arriving at Oregon last year.
Most expected Gabriel to be a Day 3 pick, but apparently, the Browns thought enough of him to take him earlier than anticipated.
