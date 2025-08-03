Browns Insider Drops Worrisome Intel on Shedeur Sanders' Injury
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was shut down from throwing in practice on Saturday due to an achy throwing arm, which many just chalked up to general soreness.
However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has provided some context on the injury, and it may be more concerning than most originally thought.
The major factor here? Sanders reported the soreness himself, which indicates that the rookie must really be in some serious pain.
"The fact that he self-reported the soreness is significant, because he’s still involved in the four-way competition for the starting job, and wouldn’t miss a snap unless he absolutely had to,” Cabot wrote.
Now, it's entirely possible that Sanders is just being cautious and playing the long game. He doesn't appear to have much of a chance to open the season under center, so he could merely be looking out for his future interests here. That being said, it's rare that hyper-competitive athletes self-report injuries unless something is legitimately wrong.
Perhaps Sanders is just a bit sore from all of the throwing he has been doing over the last several years, but at the same time, he should be conditioned for it by now. This will obviously be something very important to monitor as training camp progresses.
Cleveland traded up to acquire Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April, making him the second quarterback it selected in the draft. The Browns also nabbed Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
The two first-year signal-callers are competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job.
