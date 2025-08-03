Browns Connected to Terrifying Trade for Superstar Defender
The Cleveland Browns prided themselves on defense during their run to the playoffs a couple of years ago, boasting the top-ranked unit in the NFL.
Unfortunately, the Browns' defense exhibited significant slippage last season, and now, heading into 2025, Cleveland is faced with quite a few question marks on that side of the ball.
But could the Browns swing a blockbuster trade to solve some of those problems?
Eric Edholm of NFL.com pitches the idea, tabbing Cleveland as a potential trade destination for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
Just imagine a pass rush that includes Myles Garrett and Parsons.
"But for a team possibly turning to a young QB this year, or someone else next year, there’s justification for loading up on defense," Edholm wrote. "A Parsons-Garrett pass-rush duo would also be borderline unfair, potentially one of the best pairings ever, and we know Garrett has been publicly supportive of Parsons' pursuit for a new contract. It would be a fascinating, if unlikely, mode of rebuilding the Browns."
Here's the thing: Cleveland actually does have the assets to make a trade happen thanks to the fact that the Browns picked up an extra 2026 first-round draft pick after trading down from the No. 2 overall selection back in April (we already discussed what a potential Parsons-to-Cleveland trade might look like).
The question, though, is whether or not Parsons — who is entering the final year of his contract — would be open to signing a long-term deal with Cleveland. Parsons can easily put the kibosh on any potential Browns trade by simply refusing to commit for the long haul, as that would almost certainly scare Cleveland away.
But perhaps the Browns would be willing to take the plunge regardless? A Garrett-Parsons duo would be historically great and may be too enticing for Cleveland to pass up, even if Parsons threatens to walk after one year.
