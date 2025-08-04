Cleveland Browns Add Mammoth 6-foot-7 Offensive Lineman
The Cleveland Browns could definitely afford to add some more depth along their offensive line, and they did just that by bringing in a very intriguing piece to start the week.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed that the Browns have claimed offensive tackle Kilian Zierer off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, and the most interesting part here is that Zierer stands 6-foot-7.
Zierer played his collegiate football at Auburn between 2020 and 2022, but went undrafted in 2023. He made his way over to the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, and the following year, he was designated as an international player as part of the International Player Pathway Program.
The 25-year-old, who hails from Germany, did not actually play in any games for the Texans, however, instead spending time on their practice squad. Zierer signed with the Falcons back in February.
Whether or not Zierer will actually have a chance to make Cleveland's roster remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he is obviously a serious physical presence.
The Browns currently have Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin penciled in as their two starting tackles, and they did sign Cornelius Lucas as a depth piece in free agency. However, behind those players, Cleveland could absolutely stand to bring in some more bodies.
With training camp now in full swing, Zierer will certainly have to put together quite an impressive run in order to nail down a spot on the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.
