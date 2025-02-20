NFL Insider Reveals Intriguing Myles Garrett Trade Update
Dianna Russini is as dialed in to the NFL rumor mill as any. The former ESPN reporter and current NFL Insider for The Athletic has been on top of the Myles Garrett trade news ever since the All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade from the Browns, and now she believes that the tides could be turning.
On Rich Eisen's self-titled show Wednesday, Russini said she expected trade talks to pick up due to Garrett's agent's presence at the NFL Scouting Combine, where all 32 general managers and a plethora of NFL staffers will also be. She added that the Browns have gotten calls from teams in both the AFC and NFC and the response has been the same throughout.
"We're not moving him... for now," Russini said. "I have found the words 'for now' interesting because the conversations I've had have been, "No, kill the story, we're not trading him, it's over, Myles is going to be in Cleveland." But, 'for now' makes it interesting."
Russini said that she thinks there could be some movement if head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry decide to auction Garrett off to the highest bidder, similar to how the Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns.
Cleveland has been vocal about wanting to keep Myles Garrett, but if a historical offer comes in from another team, it may be too much for the Browns' office to pass up.
