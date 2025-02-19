Browns Connected to Monster Trade for Offensive Superstar
The Cleveland Browns' issues go far beyond the quarterback position heading into the the offseason. Yes, the Browns need to get their situation under center sorted out, but they also have plenty of other problems to address.
One major issue is the offensive line. Once a strength for Cleveland, the offensive line showed massive signs of slippage in 2024, thanks much in part to injuries and aging players.
As a result, the Browns may need a bit of a makeover in the trenches over the coming months, and Battle Red Blog has suggested that Cleveland could pursue a superstar solution on the trade market: Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil.
"Draft picks galore but strapped for cash, the Cleveland Browns should have one of the more intriguing offseasons," Battle Red Blog wrote. "They have a serious need at LT and can find one in the draft, but current coach Kevin Stefanski is at the end of his rope with the offense. While Cleveland may have sworn off trading with the Texans like most of us did with sweets on New Years, this trade can help elevate a Browns offensive line in dire need of improvement."
Tunsil has two years remaining on his deal, and the cash-strapped Texans would stand to save a nice chunk of money if they trade him this offseason.
But would the Browns really be all that interested? Tunsil carries cap hits of just under $29 million in each of the next two years, and he will be 31 years old at the start of the 2025 campaign.
At this point, Cleveland needs to get younger and fresher, so it may be better off finding a tackle in the NFL Draft rather than surrendering significant assets to acquire an aging one.
Tunsil would have been a much more intriguing option a couple of years ago, but now, the Browns should probably pass on the five-time Pro Bowler, as tempting as the option may be.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Get Major News Regarding 2025 NFL Salary Cap
MORE: Cleveland Browns Warned to Avoid Perennial Pro Bowl QB
MORE: Browns Once Again Named Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination
MORE: Browns Offensive Star Could Be on the Chopping Block
MORE: NFL Analyst Predicts Browns to Draft Heisman Finalist Quarterback