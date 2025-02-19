Browns Digest

Five Targets for the Cleveland Browns at Pick No. 33 in the NFL Draft

Here are five potential prospects the Cleveland Browns should look out for with the No. 33 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The hype surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft is slowly building up, which means Cleveland Browns fans are beginning to look for players to help reshape the organization. Most of the attention has been on what the Cleveland would do with the No. 2 pick, but the struggling franchise also has a high-second round pick.

Here are five potential prospects the Browns should look out for with the No. 33 pick in this year's draft.

Cameron Williams (OT, Texas)

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams (56) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After seeing how Cleveland's offensive line held up last season, it's clear that there must be some changes made.

Williams, despite being in the discussion to be taken at pick No. 33, will be a project for the Browns. 2024 was his first full season as a starting tackle, which is a major reason why he is not in first-round discussions. However, his massive frame at 6-foot-5, 335 lbs. with long arms makes him an intriguing option in the second round.

Trey Amos (CB, Ole Miss)

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) waits for the snap during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

General manager Andrew Berry has shown that he is willing to invest draft capital in the cornerback position, as he has taken at least one in every draft since 2020.

Depending on how the first round ends up, Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos could fall into the lap of the Browns at pick No. 33. Amos put together a solid 2024 campaign after giving up a total of 32 catches for 280 yards on 62 targets. His ideal size and athletic ability would be perfect as a No. 2 cornerback alongside Denzel Ward.

Donovan Jackson (OL, Ohio State)

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Continuing on with the offensive line trend, it's hard to overlook Ohio State's Donovan Jackson after his incredible stretch of games in the College Football Playoffs.

Jackson, who primarily played inside for most of his time in Columbus, managed to dominant as an offensive tackle in the Buckeyes' playoff run. In his final four games, he did not allow a sack despite facing multiple NFL-caliber pass rushers. His ability to play both inside and outside makes him a perfect fit for Cleveland, who could use any type of help in the trenches.

Omarion Hampton (RB, North Carolina)

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The last time Cleveland took a running back in the second round was back in 2018 with Nick Chubb, which panned out well for the organization.

This year's running back class is filled with talented rushers, but North Carolina's Omarion Hampton set himself apart from the rest of the group. Hampton finished back-to-back seasons with 1,500+ yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. The junior rusher has received comparisons to Arizona Cardinals' James Connor due to his hard-nose rushing style.

Aireontae Ersery (OT, Minnesota)

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If the Browns miss out on Williams or Jackson, Berry could still beef up the offensive line with Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery.

The former Big Ten standout is somewhat of a wildcard heading into the upcoming draft, as he has been projected by some to as early as mid-round one. Like Williams, Ersery possess a perfect frame for a lineman at 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. While there are concerns about his lateral movement, he is easily still in the discussion on day two.

