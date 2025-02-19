Five Free Agent Names to Watch for the Cleveland Browns
The debate over who the Cleveland Browns will select with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft rages on, making it easy to forget that free agency is just a couple of weeks away.
Come March 12, Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry will have his first opportunity to reshape the team's roster ahead of the 2025 season. He'll look to do so while navigating a sticky salary cap situation with a number of bloated contracts to work around.
Money may be tight, but Berry always finds some flexibility to make moves he needs to in the free agent market. Expect nothing less this year. Here are five names to keep in mind.
1) Nick Chubb, RB Cleveland Browns
There's been plenty written and said about a reunion between the Browns and Chubb being viable this offseason. Chubb even went as far as saying he'd like to return to Cleveland and get a deal done sooner rather than later during Super Bowl week.
Ultimately, I think the two sides can find a pretty affordable path to reuniting, that keeps a beloved player in Northeast Ohio. Given his recent injury history the Browns probably can't bank on Chubb being their workhorse at this juncture of his career, however, a deep rookie class should provide a great opportunity to find someone to headline the running back depth chart alongside Chubb.
2) Dre Greenlaw, LB San Francisco 49ers
The status of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains one of this organization's greatest mysteries. Anytime Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski have been asked about it, they give a very ominous answer about him continuing to gather information.
Linebacker already isn't a strength for the Browns, but if JOK's future is in jeopardy, it could become an even larger need. That's where Greenlaw comes into focus. When healthy, he's easily one of the best outside backers in football, particularly in pass coverage.
The biggest holdup with the the 27-year-old is his injury history. He played in just two games this past season after returning from a torn Achilles, suffered in a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last February. That's exactly why he could be an affordable option for the Browns though.
Cleveland is in a position where they'll have to be willing to take on a little bit of risk at certain positions to fill out its roster. A one-year, prove-it-deal situation for Greenlaw could serve both parties well.
3) Dante Fowler Jr., DE Washington Commanders
Amidst Myles Garrett's very public trade request, the Browns may find themselves looking to completely revamp their defensive line this offseason. As things stand right now, Berry has no plans to move Garrett, but that could change.
Whether Garrett remains or not, pass rusher is a need for Cleveland, and it's one Berry could look to bolster both in free agency and the draft. He's been known to utilize a "rent-a-pass-rusher program" over the last several years, and Fowler could be next in line for the role.
The former first-round pick just recorded 10.5 sacks for Washington last season. but is on the wrong side of 30. Spotrac lists his market value around $5.2 million per year, with three years as a baseline for length. That's similar to what the Browns gave Ogbo Okoronkwo a few years back.
It's a reasonable price tag for a player like Fowler, who would provide some stability either opposite of Garrett, or as a compliment to a potential rookie.
4) WR Braxton Berrios, WR Miami Dolphins
The Browns are going to add multiple wide receivers this offseason to complement Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Free agency should provide some interesting options for Berry to consider and one of them is Berrios.
The 29-year-old only played in six games last year but has shown an ability to create separation out of the slot during his first three NFL seasons. Possessing an elite 4.4 forty time, Berrios has shown to be a capable returner to boot, and it's easy to picture Stefanski trying to incorporate Berrios into some gadget plays.
Berrios may not be a sexy name when it comes to wide receivers, but this is about finding depth at the position. Plus, Berrios should come at a marginal cost.
5) Justin Simmons, FS Atlanta Falcons
There is a general consensus that the Browns will be parting ways with safety Juan Thornhill this offseason, which would leave another hole to address on defense. With a plethora of needs to fill already, Berry could opt for an internal replacement like D'Anthony Bell or Ronnie Hickman.
If he does explore the free agent market, though, Simmons could be the guy. The 31-year-old is still a reliable coverage safety, who broke up seven passes and snared two interceptions last season.
Spotrac considers his market value around one-year, $5 million and maybe Berry will be willing to pay up to fill a position that's been one of his biggest bugaboos since joining the Browns in 2020.
