NFL Insider Reveals Major X-Factor For Cleveland Browns Offense
The Cleveland Browns boasted the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last year, and that same unit is returning largely intact heading into 2024.
There aren't many questions about the defensive side of the ball for the Browns. Barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances, the Browns should be great on that end.
Offensively, however, is another story.
Cleveland's offense is a major question mark this year, mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson.
But Zac Jackson of The Athletic has identified one player who could serve as a major X-factor for Watson and Co. this season: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns acquired Jeudy in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos. Jeudy will immediately slot into the No. 2 receiver role behind Amari Cooper, moving Elijah Moore down to the third spot.
"The Browns rarely had their full first-team on the field during training camp, but Jeudy’s speed was obvious when he was out there — as was Watson’s interest in getting him the ball," Jackson wrote. "Jeudy can get down the field and separate, and the Browns think he’ll free up Amari Cooper, too."
Jackson added that he wouldn't be surprised if Jeudy led Cleveland in receptions this year.
Jeudy spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos after being selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 25-year-old was actually a significant disappointment in Denver, failing to reach 1,000 yards in any individual campaign.
Perhaps Jeudy can finally break out with the Browns in 2024.