NFL Insider Reveals Mindset Of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
It has not been a great week for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
He put forth a miserable performance in the Browns' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, and almost immediately after, more legal issues surfaced for him.
However, with Cleveland facing what some may consider a must-win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Watson remains on task.
"I am told that Watson was locked in and focused in meetings," reported Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "He had a good week of preparation."
Watson went 24-for-45 with 169 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions in the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Cowboys in Week 1.
To be fair, it was Watson's first live game action since last November, as the signal-caller was knocked out midway through last season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery.
Still, Cleveland fans were expecting more from the 28-year-old in his 2024 debut, and if that's the version of Watson that the Browns are going to get this season, they can almost surely kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.
It has not exactly been smooth sailing for Watson since arriving in Cleveland via trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2022.
Since then, the Clemson product has played in a grand total of 13 games, throwing for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
There was a time when Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in football, as he made three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020.
But at this current juncture, that Watson seems like a distant memory.