NFL insider shares detailed Deshaun Watson injury update and when he could be back
The Cleveland Browns' trading for Deshaun Watson was one of the most critical events for the franchise in recent history. We know that Watson initially missed time for the Browns due to an 11-game suspension from the NFL and was also fined over $5 million for his off-the-field misconduct.
Unfortunately for Watson, the injury bug has followed him his entire career, even going back to Clemson. In his rookie season in the NFL, Watson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, causing him to miss the final nine games of the season. He also dealt with other injuries, such as bruised lungs, rib discomfort, and a back injury, which caused him to miss the final game of the 2019 season.
After joining the Browns in that massive trade, the injuries seemed to multiply. In the 2023 season, Watson suffered a rotator cuff injury in Week 3 against the Titans. This injury caused him to miss the next three games. He tried to play against Indianapolis, reaggravated his injury, and had to leave the game.
When Watson returned for two games, there was hope he could stay healthy, but just as Browns fans were getting confident in him, Watson suffered a broken glenoid that sidelined him for the rest of the 2023 season.
Coming into the 2024 season, there was a doubt about whether Watson could stay healthy. Watson did stay healthy, though, for about six games, as in Week 7 against Cincinnati, Watson suffered a torn Achilles tendon. That is the injury that Watson is currently recovering from and rehabbing.
Today, we got an update from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee show as he said this:
“He’s a good month away from being cleared for any football activity.”
Schefter also touched on the fact that there hasn’t been any conversation about actually asking if Watson will play again in his career, which could be something that comes up in the future, though.
In his time with the Browns, Watson has played a total of 19 games for the franchise. After signing the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022, Watson has made approximately $17 million per game won with the Browns.
Cleveland still owes Watson $92 million over the next two years, including this season. With Cleveland’s current quarterback situation and how much they have committed to Watson, it will be interesting to see if he gets on the field for the Browns this year over the two rookies.