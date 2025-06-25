NFL Insider Shares Shocking Prediction on Cleveland Browns QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns have plenty of decisions to make at the quarterback position.
Will the team carry four quarterbacks? Will Cleveland look to trade a player? These are all important questions to consider but the most glaring remains unanswered — who will be the Week 1 starter?
There have been different answers to this question during the offseason. Recently, many have led to Kenny Pickett, including from Diontae Johnson, but NFL Insider Gregg Rosenthal believes the Browns will go in a different direction.
“Ultimately, I think Diontae Johnson is right that the Browns want Kenny Pickett to win the job," Rosenthal said during an appearance on NFL network. "I think Joe Flacco will win the job.”
The Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The Eagles, who were in need of a backup, gave up on the Pickett experiement much like the Pittsburgh Steelers did.
“My main reason is just looking at how Kenny Pickett has handled his last two opportunities," Rosenthal said. "The film does not lie. You look at two organizations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, who both need quarterbacks, who gave up on Kenny Pickett.”
Flacco has enjoyed recent success with the Browns. He led the team to a 4-1 record in five starts toward the end of the 2023 season. Flacco started a playoff game that year against the Houston Texans as well.
Flacco could act as the perfect veteran bridge for the Browns this season and Rosenthal believes that will be the outcome.
“I think Joe Flacco is going to be a better quarterback than him," Rosenthal said. "And Shedeur Sanders will wind up being the backup or a third-string quarterback.”