NFL Legend Drops Major Theory On Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Struggles
The Cleveland Browns are fresh off of a brutal loss in Week 3 NFL action to the New York Giants. In a game that offered the team the opportunity to have a much-needed big win, they ended up being defeated by a final score of 21-15.
Once again, the Browns' offense looked bad. The offensive line couldn't block and Deshaun Watson failed to elevate his teammates.
Looking ahead to the future, there are rising calls for Cleveland to consider pursuing a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Watson. Some even believe that the Browns should bench Watson and start Jameis Winston.
Amid all of the calls for Watson's job to be taken, an NFL legend has spoken out with his thoughts about the struggles the veteran quarterback is having.
During a recent quote, shared by TMZ Sports, legendary quarterback Warren Moon spoke out about Watson. He thinks that the off-the-field legal issues have been impacting the quarterback's play on the field.
"He's still dealing with a lot of that crap that he dealt with a couple of years ago with the lawsuits and all that. And now, all of the sudden, another lawsuit comes up. It seems like just when he's starting to maybe get his career back on track from getting over the lawsuits -- and then the injuries that he's had the last couple years -- here comes another one."
Moon continued forward, talking about how he thinks Watson is pressing a bit too much to find success.
"It seems like every time he goes out on the field he's playing with a heavy mind and he's not able to focus on the game. He's probably trying a little bit too hard. He's pressing. And he's just not able to play the way he's capable of playing. I kind of understand it. I sympathize with it, but some of this, he put himself in those situations."
Through three games this season, Watson has completed just 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those numbers just aren't coming close to getting the job done.
While it is understandable that off the field situations can cause a lack of success on the field, it's still something that has to weigh heavy on the minds of the Cleveland front office.
How long can the franchise keep waiting and hoping that Watson can turn things around?
Only time will tell, but if he doesn't start playing better soon, the Browns may not have any other choice but to bench Watson or at the very least pursue his replacement in the offseason.