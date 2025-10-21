NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Browns stand after dismantling Miami in Week 7?
The Cleveland Browns’ home win in dominant fashion over Miami last Sunday helped them jump a few spots on most NFL Power Rankings for Week 8. Alas, not all of them rewarded Cleveland with a better spot this week compared to last.
Once again, we look at eight of the most prominent media outlets’ NFL Power Rankings to see where the Browns stand after beating up Miami, their second win of the season, and some of the findings are surprising.
Cleveland’s biggest jump was made on ESPN’s list, where they now stand 25th after escalating four spots from 29th. Nobody has the Browns ranked higher than ESPN at this point.
Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports, NBC’s ProFootballTalk and Sports Illustrated have the Browns occupying the 26th spot. In Yahoo!’s case, this is the same place they took last week, so dismantling the Dolphins had no effect on this list. For PFT and SI, there was a two spot climb on both lists, respectively.
NFL.com, USA Today Sports and Fox Sports see the Browns as the league’s 27th best team in this week’s ranking. For NFL.com, that’s a three position ascent, while Cleveland gained two spots on USA Today’s and Fox Sports’ lists, respectively.
Finally, Cleveland’s worst position among the eight national media outlets surveyed is 28th for CBS Sports’ list. Similar to what happened on Yahoo!’s ranking, there was no movement for the Browns on their list, even after a nice home victory that put an end to a three-game losing skid.
Curiously, the Browns (2-5) are the last-place AFC North team on all but one ranking: ESPN’s, where they stand above the Ravens and their 1-5 record, coming off a bye. On all others Baltimore appears ranked higher than Cleveland, and in some instances, even higher than Cincinnati (3-4). This is the case for Yahoo! Sports, CBS Sports and NFL.com.
In any case, the Browns now face the challenge of finding some momentum going forward. Cleveland has not won back-to-back games in the regular season since a four-game winning streak in December of 2023 propelled them to the postseason with former quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm. However, that somehow feels like ages ago.
Next on deck is a trip to Foxborough to face off against the surprising Patriots (5-2) in another AFC battle against a rival from the East. At the moment, Cleveland appears as a +7 point underdog versus New England.