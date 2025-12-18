New mock draft has the Cleveland Browns getting offensive line help in a big way

Coming off a tough 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Browns fans may not have a lot to be happy about this season. One thing to look forward to is the stupendous rookie class that was brought in this year.

Another optimistic opportunity that Browns fans look forward to every year is next year's draft, of course. Currently, Cleveland holds the fourth overall pick and the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Daniel Flick, a writer for Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft coverage, recently released his fourth edition of mock drafts, and he has the Browns switching it up a bit.

Flick has the Browns staying put at fourth and selecting:

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Tackle, Miami

“The Browns need to elevate the ecosystem around their quarterback. Adding Mauigoa, a strong, mauling right tackle who may kick inside to guard at the next level, is a good place to start,” Flick wrote.

Instead of grabbing one of the top receivers in Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate, the Browns in this situation would be helping out their offensive line immediately.

Mauigoa is a 6’6”, 315 lb prospect from the U, he has the skill set and physical attributes to stand out in the NFL. The question that comes with him is whether his arm length is ideal for an NFL tackle; that’s why there is speculation that he could move to guard in the pros.

What's not questionable is Mauigoa’s physical traits, competitiveness, athleticism, and toughness in the run game can make him a cornerstone at any position on the offensive line.

With the 28th pick, Flick has the Browns selecting:

Denzel Boston, Wide Receiver, Washington

“After bolstering the offensive line with their first pick, the Browns continue building a supporting cast around the quarterback with Boston, a big-bodied weapon with tremendous ball skills. Boston, who is 6' 4" and 210 pounds, is one of the draft’s best above-the-rim receivers, and he’s a quality route runner and competitor,” Flick wrote.

Boston has totaled 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Huskies this season, adding on to his sophomore campaign, where he also amassed 800 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His 6’4” frame would give Cleveland the big receiver and redzone threat that they have not had for a while.

Boston has elite body control, physicality, and ball skills, as Flick said, which would be giving whoever the Browns have starting at quarterback a reliable playmaker on the outside.