NFL Reporter Urges Cleveland Browns To Abandon Brandon Aiyuk Trade Pursuit
The Cleveland Browns are one of the top potential trade suitors left for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
After the New England Patriots made the decision to pull out of the running to acquire him, the Browns actually might be the most likely trade destination left available.
Aiyuk would be a very intriguing pickup for Cleveland. He would offer them more dynamic playmaking ability and a long-term No. 1 wide receiver. At just 26 years old, he would instantly become a piece that they could build around for the future.
That being said, ESPN reporter Tony Grossi is urging the team to pull out of trade discussions as well.
In a tweet, Grossi stated that the Browns should do the exact same thing that the Patriots did and pull out of the trade pursuit.
Grossi has previously stated that he would prefer for Cleveland to keep Amari Cooper rather than acquiring Aiyuk.
“I would rather have Amari Cooper on the Browns than Brandon Aiyuk for the 2024 season. I just don’t get the infatuation with Aiyuk.”
Of course, in order to acquire Aiyuk, it has been reported that Cooper would be in the deal heading back to the 49ers. Some believe that it would be a mistake to swap Cooper for Aiyuk, while others think that it would be a big upgrade for the Browns.
Looking at their 2023 season respectively, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper racked up 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
The main difference between the two players is their age. Cooper is 30 years old, while Aiyuk is 26. From a long-term perspective, Aiyuk would be the better addition.
However, any trade to acquire Aiyuk would be followed by a big-time contract extension. Cleveland would have to tie up long-term money to keep him around.
Expect to hear more news and speculation about a potential Aiyuk to the Browns trade in the coming days. Cleveland does appear to have big interest in the trade, but it's far from being a done deal at this point in time.