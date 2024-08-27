NFL Reveals Massive Update On Cleveland Browns' Rookie Mike Hall Jr.
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. has been placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list as a result of a domestic violence charge, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.
Hall will not count against the Browns' 53-man roster. No official punishment has been handed down just yet. Potential repercussions will be determined after the NFL completes its investigation.
The rookie was arrested earlier this month after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with his fiancee. Hall also allegedly threatened her with a gun and threatened to "end it all," although his fiancee later recanted that part of the story.
Hall was back practicing with the Browns after the incident and also proceeded to play in the club's final two preseason games.
His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10, which is two days after Cleveland hosts the Dallas Cowboys in its season opener.
Hall, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the NFL Draft this past April.
The 21-year-old was looking very impressive in training camp and appeared to be on his way to establishing himself as a crucial piece in Cleveland's defensive line rotation, even though he was entering his first NFL season.
But now, things have obviously gotten quite sticky for Hall, whose 2024 season—and NFL career in general—may be in jeopardy.
The Browns finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Hall was not listed because of the extenuating circumstances.
Cleveland went 11-6 last season and lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. It is aiming to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1989.