Browns Receive Bold QB Prediction from Insider
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. Obviously, the biggest decision will be what they're going to do at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson was supposed to be their guy, but that dream is clearly dead. Jameis Winston played well at times, but he's clearly not the guy either moving forward.
Heading into the offseason, the Browns will need to bring in new talent under center.
Some believe that Cleveland will use the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in its new franchise quarterback. Others believe that the team will bring in a veteran option in free agency or via trade.
Only time will tell, but one Browns' insider has now made a prediction about the quarterback position.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that Cleveland will use an approach similar to that of the Atlanta Falcons last year. She thinks the team will draft a quarterback and bring in a veteran.
“I believe the Browns will probably end up doing something similar to what the Falcons did last year when they signed Cousins as a free agent and drafted Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall,” Cabot said.
Honestly, that would be the best possible outcome for the Browns. Bringing in a veteran who can start to begin the 2025 season and give the team a chance to win now would be wise. However, they have to figure out a long-term plan at quarterback.
Cleveland has been without a clear direction under center for too many years. It's time to lock that position down and turn it into a strength rather than a question mark.
Hopefully, the franchise will be able to take a big step in the right direction this offseason.
Cabot is on the right page with her expectation. Doubling down at quarterback would be the right move to make both for the present and the future.
All of that being said, there is no telling what the Browns will actually end up doing this offseason. Fans will just have to remain patient and wait to see who is brought in.