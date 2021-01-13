Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Won't Practice Wednesday

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns will be practicing without T Jack Conklin, TE David Njoku and B.J. Goodson due to injuries as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is still out due to COVID-19. They did get back offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and B.J. Goodson (Shoulder, Ribs) won't practice on Wednesday as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefanski himself won't be at practice either as he's still following COVID-19 protocols. He hopes to be back Thursday. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan was back in the building following his time with COVID-19. Left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel also remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's no surprise that Conklin and Goodson won't practice. Conklin was unable to return to the game after sustaining the hamstring injury. The Browns have called him day to day and hope to have him back, but he may not be able to do much of anything in practice even if he's to play.

Goodson intends to play, but he's dealing with a significant AC joint sprain and bruised ribs. He did return to finish the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's dealing with a significant amount of pain currently.

The surprise is Njoku, who played well against the Steelers, particularly with his blocking. Hopefully it's a minor issue, because they can use his physicality as a run blocker in addition to being a bigger target.

The Browns were able to activate corners Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, so they will be able to practice. Getting them back is huge as the secondary was in tatters the past two weeks. Now, the Browns need to get a sense if there are lingering issues, because they need as much from them as they can give. Myles Garrett's situation is a cause for caution that just because a player is back, it doesn't mean they are 100 percent healthy.