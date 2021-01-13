Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Won't Practice Wednesday

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns will be practicing without T Jack Conklin, TE David Njoku and B.J. Goodson due to injuries as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is still out due to COVID-19. They did get back offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and B.J. Goodson (Shoulder, Ribs) won't practice on Wednesday as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefanski himself won't be at practice either as he's still following COVID-19 protocols. He hopes to be back Thursday. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan was back in the building following his time with COVID-19. Left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel also remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's no surprise that Conklin and Goodson won't practice. Conklin was unable to return to the game after sustaining the hamstring injury. The Browns have called him day to day and hope to have him back, but he may not be able to do much of anything in practice even if he's to play.

Goodson intends to play, but he's dealing with a significant AC joint sprain and bruised ribs. He did return to finish the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's dealing with a significant amount of pain currently.

The surprise is Njoku, who played well against the Steelers, particularly with his blocking. Hopefully it's a minor issue, because they can use his physicality as a run blocker in addition to being a bigger target.

The Browns were able to activate corners Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, so they will be able to practice. Getting them back is huge as the secondary was in tatters the past two weeks. Now, the Browns need to get a sense if there are lingering issues, because they need as much from them as they can give. Myles Garrett's situation is a cause for caution that just because a player is back, it doesn't mean they are 100 percent healthy.

982C2C81-4D55-4724-B802-5CEF241C77A5
News

Interesting Enough, Baker Mayfield Is The Oldest Quarterback Left In AFC Playoffs

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Won't Practice Wednesday

Cleveland Browns Deliver Decisive End to Pittsbur
Featured Content

Browns Deliver Decisive End To Steelers Empire, Seek Their Own

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson Being Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cleveland Browns strong safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) runs up the field after an interception during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 22
News

Sheldrick Redwine On Changing Culture: "We've Taken It to Heart"

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes to the sideline as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 17
News

Browns Place Michael Dunn, Robert Jackson, A.J. Green on IR

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers’ Chase Claypool Comments That Browns Will Get ‘Clapped’ Next Week

August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Sign CB Donovan Olumba to Practice Squad Per Report