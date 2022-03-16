Panthers signing WR Rashard Higgins to a one year deal

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading to the Carolina Panthers on a one year deal.

Rashard Higgins will be remembered for his fumble out of the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs. The now former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading to Carolina on a one year deal, per a report.

Higgins came on in the NFL as a security blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Higgins and Mayfield developed a connection over the last few years.

Overall, the Colorado State product spent six seasons with Cleveland. Higgins recorded 1,890 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Panthers are in pursuit of Deshaun Watson, this signing helps the cause. Higgins can operate as a good third or fourth option with an NFL offense.

Higgins loss comes as the Browns welcome a new pair of receivers to the organization. Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant are both acquisitions for 2022.

