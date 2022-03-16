Skip to main content

Panthers signing WR Rashard Higgins to a one year deal

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading to the Carolina Panthers on a one year deal.

Rashard Higgins will be remembered for his fumble out of the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs. The now former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading to Carolina on a one year deal, per a report. 

Higgins came on in the NFL as a security blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Higgins and Mayfield developed a connection over the last few years.

Overall, the Colorado State product spent six seasons with Cleveland. Higgins recorded 1,890 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Panthers are in pursuit of Deshaun Watson, this signing helps the cause. Higgins can operate as a good third or fourth option with an NFL offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Higgins loss comes as the Browns welcome a new pair of receivers to the organization. Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant are both acquisitions for 2022.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Avoid Sunk Cost Fallacy, Opening Up Options on Offense

By Pete Smith1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Re-Sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates Austin Hooper's touchdown against the New York Giants in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle
News

Browns Release Tight End Austin Hooper

By Brandon Little4 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Make Their Pitch to Deshaun Watson as Baker Mayfield's Days Appear Numbered

By Pete Smith5 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam watches as the team warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Quarterback Questions Take Backseat to Ownership's Role

By Pete Smith14 hours ago
Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Apc Packers Vs Bearsb Grant 121221wag
News

Browns Agree to Deal with WR Jakeem Grant

By Pete Smith14 hours ago
Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
News

Baker Mayfield addresses the city of Cleveland following Browns pursuit of Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little16 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Baker Mayfield prefers Indianapolis Colts as trade destination

By Brandon Little17 hours ago