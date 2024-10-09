Eagles Get Two Huge Boosts for Browns Game
The Cleveland Browns badly need to find a way to pick up a win in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the Eagles appear to be getting some major reinforcements for the matchup.
As shared by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were full participants in Philadelphia's practice on Wednesday. It seems that both players are trending towards a return to the field this week.
Getting back both star wide receivers is huge for the Eagles. Their offense is not nearly as dangerous without them. Now, they'll likely have both on the field.
When it comes to the Browns, the defense will have its hands full. Defending against Brown and Smith is difficult in and of itself. However, they will also have have to deal with star running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
For a team that has struggled mightily this season, Sunday brings up another tough game.
Cleveland cannot afford to lose a fifth straight game. Dropping to 1-5 on the year would come close to knocking them out. That can't be said as a statement this early in the year, but that kind of record is brutally difficult to come back from.
While this news will make things tougher on the defense, the offense has to figure out its issues as well.
Deshaun Watson and company have looked bad this season. The offensive line hasn't been able to block anything, the running back has been poor, and the wide receivers have not played up to their talent either.
Nothing has gone right for the Browns this season.
Even though the game against Philadelphia will be a tough one, it's also a huge opportunity. If Cleveland can get things figured out and pick up a win, it would be a huge momentum boost. The Browns can get right back in the mix of things if they can string a few wins together.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the team looks this week. If they produce more of the same, the calls for heads to roll when get louder. A win would quiet all of the criticism, at least for one week.