Steelers Star Fires Massive Shot at Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns were able to pull off a massive comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last night in a snowy AFC North rivalry matchup.
After starting the season 2-8, the win feels sweet for the Browns. Beating the Steelers is always a great feeling, but with the arch rivals being 8-2, knocking them off this time just had a different feeling.
Granted, this win does not mean that Cleveland will continue winning and make a shocking run to the playoffs. More than likely, there is more losing in store throughout the rest of the season.
However, it does bring a fresh sense of excitement and will also quiet down all of the negative outside noise that has been surrounding the franchise.
Following the game, one Pittsburgh player did not have nice things to say about the Browns.
George Pickens, the Steelers' star wide receiver, blamed the loss on the snowy conditions. He also stated that he doesn't think Cleveland is a very good football team.
“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. The conditions kinda saved them.”
There is some truth to the statement. The snow did make the game uglier than it would have been otherwise. But, good teams find to win games regardless of weather conditions.
Instead of focusing on what led to the loss, Pickens simply wanted to blame it on something other than his team actually losing the game and then go on to call the team that just beat him a bad football team.
For Browns fans, this is the best possible response to the loss that a Pittsburgh player could have. It's clear that Cleveland has gotten under his skin.
Now, all eyes will turn to the December 8th rematch between these two bitter rivals. Both teams are without a doubt going to bring a little extra to the field.
All of that being said, the Browns should celebrate this win. They may still be in the middle of what has been a disappointing season, but beating the Steelers is always worth enjoying.