Potential Trade Destinations for Browns' David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns are going to be a very interesting team to watch ahead of tomorrow's NFL trade deadline. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, the team dropped to 2-7 on the season.
Unfortunately, that brings the likeliehood that the Browns are done for the season and could look to trade off some talent to prepare for the future.
David Njoku is a name that has come up as a potential target. For the right price, Cleveland could be open to moving on from the star tight end.
So far this season, Njoku has caught 30 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the six games he has played. Over the last couple of years, he has shown himself capable of being a huge weapon.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at a few teams who could look to trade for Njoku. There are quite a few teams that could be added to this list, but we'll look at three who could really use a weapon like the Browns' star tight end.
Dallas Cowboys
First on the list is the Cowboys, who are struggling this season themselves. That could lead Jerry Jones to get aggressive in searching for a trade that could help the team turn things around.
Njoku would slide into the Dallas offense perfectly. He would give Dak Prescott an elite weapon at the tight end position and would help take some pressure off of CeeDee Lamb and the wide receivers.
At this point in time, the Cowboys seem like a very logical destination for any significant impact player that would help them turn their nightmare 3-5 start to the sedason around.
Indianapolis Colts
Another intriguing trade destination resides in the AFC South. The Colts may be going through a bit of a crisis after benching the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, Anthony Richardson, but they are also making the move to try and compete.
After their Week 9 loss, Indianapolis is just 4-5 on the season. If they want to make a strong push, they'll need to be aggressive.
Trading for Njoku would give Joe Flacco or possibly Richardson again an elite weapon. He's a big and athletic target and could help open up the passing game a bit more for a Colts team that has struggled in that department.
New England Patriots
Finally, the Patriots could be a team to watch. While they currently have Hunter Henry on the roster, adding a weapon like Njoku would be a big help for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
New England is completely planning for the future at this point in time. They may not "need" a tight end, but Njoku would definitely be a high-impact addition for the offense.
The Patriots know that they're not going to compete this season, but a trade for Njoku would be a move for the future just as a much as it would be for the present.