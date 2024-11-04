Browns Reportedly Willing To Trade Offensive Star 'For Right Price'
Less than 48 hours before the NFL trade deadline, rumors and reports are swirling about players who could be made available in the coming days. After dropping to 2-7 on the season, the Cleveland Browns appear to are at the center of several potential trade scenarios.
Most notably, weeks of rumors surrounding conversations between the Browns and Detroit Lions over DE Za'Darius Smith have reportedly escalated to the point where a deal in imminent. At least according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who reported during the Cleveland's Week 9 match with the Chargers that a deal between the two teams is expected to come down at any moment.
Smith refused to meet with the media following the game, promptly getting dressed and exiting the locker room, but commentary from his teammates seemed to give credence to Florio's reporting on Smith.
He didn't stop there though. During his weekly segment on NBC's Football Night in America leading up to kickoff of Sunday Night Football, Florio mentioned another key Browns figure to the list of potential trade targets: Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku.
According to Florio, Njoku "could be available" via trade "for the right price."
It's unclear what exactly the price tag for Njoku would look like. A 2017 first-round pick has grown into a fan favorite over his seen years in Cleveland. However, inconsistent QB play over the years has produced varying results for him. This season he has 25 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Losing Njoku would certainly be a devastating blow for a Browns fan base that has grown to admire him.