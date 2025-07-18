Robert Griffin III Delivers Strong Words About Browns' Shedeur Sanders
Retired NFL quarterback and second-overall pick of the Washington Commanders (then-Redskins), Robert Griffin III, has been a hot topic lately. Now that he's a media member, it seems that RGIII has a knack for putting himself in murky situations by speaking on controversial issues. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback recently came under fire for his back-and-forth with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.
This time, he chose to speak on his former team's fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, although he approached this topic with a much more positive attitude. Sanders fell to 144, where the Browns ended his slide, largely due to concerns regarding his personality, perceived overconfidence, and the media storm that was sure to follow the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.
Most analysts had given Shedeur a second-round draft grade. He wasn't a perfect on-field prospect; if he were, he wouldn't have fallen to the fifth round, regardless of his periphery concerns. His free-falling as far as he did was absolutely shocking, though, and likely unwarranted. Robert Griffin III certainly believes so, as he stated on X alongside a video of the former Colorado Buffaloes gunslinger:
"Shedeur Sanders may have fallen in the NFL Draft to the 5th round, but he is winning the hearts and minds of Cleveland Browns fans on and off the field.
On the field at their mandatory mini camp in June, Shedeur went 41-for-53 with nine touchdowns and one interception during team drills."
He continued, complimenting how the rookie has handled the pressure following his disastrous draft process:
"All Shedeur has done is put in the work and be a good teammate. No complaining about reps. No complaining about where he is on the depth chart. Just work."
He also highlighted his off-field work so far in Cleveland. He pointed out his involvement in the community, including his appearance at Garden Valley Fun Fest to console those affected by the tragedy at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments. RGIII rejected the notion that Sanders’s personality is a flaw or that immaturity could pose a problem for his team:
"Shedeur Sanders knows what leadership looks like on and off the field at an HBCU where he helped turn around Jackson State. He knows what it looks like at the Power 4 level where he helped turn around Colorado.
He is proving once again that it’s always been bigger than just football.
With his work, he is changing lives for the better."
This is high praise coming from a pundit who has proven that he's not afraid to be critical of athletes, oftentimes to a fault. Robert Griffin III couldn't be the savior the Cleveland Browns needed under center, but perhaps his endorsement of Shedeur Sanders will be a small step in identifying the future of the franchise.