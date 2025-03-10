QB Dominos Fall as Cleveland Browns Search for Their Solution
The Browns may be searching for their quarterback of the future with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but free agency still could provide Cleveland the opportunity to find a bridge passer.
In the early hours of the free agency negotiation period, several dominos have already fallen among the quarterback class. Sam Darnold was the first to go, as the former Vikings, 49ers and Jets QB signed a three-year deal worth more than $100 million with the Seahawks.
While Darnold was not a legitimate target for the Browns, his signing immediately forces several other quarterback-needy teams to pivot in other directions, including players that Cleveland could be interested in. Roughly 20 minutes later, former Bear and Steeler Justin Fields agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets.
As names come off the board, the Browns still have several more potential quarterbacks that they could sign, although it may cost Cleveland the longer it waits. Russell Wilson has been considered an option, but with Fields out the door in Pittsburgh, the Steelers may be more incentivized to sign Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.
The same goes for the Vikings. After losing Darnold to Seattle, Minnesota could look to re-sign Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy. ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler connected Jones to the Browns last week.
And if several quality backup quarterbacks end up being signed soon, the Falcons could opt to keep Kirk Cousins on their roster. The point being, if the Browns wait a long time to sign a free agent passer, the options could be limited and the price could increase significantly.