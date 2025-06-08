REPORT: Browns RB Nick Chubb Expected to Sign With AFC Team
For the first time in his professional career, running back Nick Chubb will play for a team other than the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon that the free agent RB is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday, pending a physical.
Cleveland selected Chubb with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, a pick the team originally received from Houston in the Brock Osweiler trade. Since then, Chubb has become a fan favorite and one of the most accomplished players in Browns history.
From 2019 to 2022, Chubb earned Pro Bowl honors in four consecutive years and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. However, the star running back's career took a downward turn when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and medial capsule in Week 2 of 2023.
Chubb returned for half of last season, but he wasn't quite the same player as before the injury. In eight games, he totaled 332 yards, three touchdowns and a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt before breaking his foot in Week 15.
Among the Browns' all-time leading rushers, Chubb sits near the top in most categories. His 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns rank third behind Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly, while Chubb's 80.5 yards per game trails only Brown.
Cleveland selected two running backs during April's NFL Draft in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, essentially signaling the end of Chubb's time with the Browns. General manager Andrew Berry refused to rule out a reunion between the two parties, but Chubb will now have a larger role in a star-studded Houston offense.
The Texans have a dynamic passing attack with quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Christian Kirk. Alongside Joe Mixon's shiftiness and speed, Chubb's bruising play-style should add a new dimension to Houston's offense.