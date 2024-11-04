REPORT: Browns Discussing Star CB Trade
The Cleveland Browns' fate was essentially sealed on Sunday, as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 2-7 on the season.
There will almost certainly be no buying or standing pat for the Browns before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Cleveland will likely be selling, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the team has held discussions on cornerback Greg Newsome.
"This draft will be the first in which the Browns have a first-rounder since the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson, so stocking up to move around in the draft might make sense," Breer wrote. "And the team has had some discussions on moving Za’Darius Smith and Greg Newsome."
That the Browns are apparently willing to trade Newsome does not come as much of a surprise.
After all, Newsome's name was floated in trade rumors during the early stages of this past offseason, and he has just one year remaining on his deal at $13 million for next season.
With Cleveland already paying Denzel Ward and also having Martin Emerson Jr. at the position, it probably won't be keeping Newsome long term.
The Browns would also surely like to erase that $13 million from their books in 2025, so moving Newsome for draft capital would be a smart decision to make.
Newsome has logged 20 tackles and three passes defended this season. The former first-round pick has been a very reliable presence in Cleveland's secondary since entering the NFL in 2021, but his time with the Browns may be coming to an end.