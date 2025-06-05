Robert Griffin III Shares Strong Take About Browns' Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in recent NFL history, and his stunning slide to the fifth round of the draft when just about everyone expected him to be a first-round pick is concrete evidence of that.
Sanders is currently competing for the Browns' starting quarterback job with three other contestants: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
While Flacco may be the favorite to win the job for Week 1, there is no question that Cleveland is thinking more long term with Sanders, and after he put forth an impressive showing at organized team activities, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III made it clear he is loving what he is seeing.
Sanders definitely exhibited terrific talent at Colorado and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also led the nation in completion percentage, making good on 74 percent of his passes.
The 23-year-old's lack of mobility has been a considerable concern for him heading onto the professional level, but there is no doubt that he boasts high-level arm talent.
The Browns have been searching for an answer under center for quite some time, and Sanders could very well represent their solution.
Griffin himself spent nine years in the NFL between 2012 and 2020, winning the Rookie of the Year award in Washington. He also posted an incredible career at Baylor, capturing the Heisman Trophy during his final collegiate campaign.
