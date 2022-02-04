Former Browns Executive Sashi Brown Leaving Washington Wizards, Joining Baltimore Ravens

Former Browns VP Sashi Brown is leaving the Washington Wizards, looking forward to another opportunity.

Former Cleveland Browns executive Sashi Brown will be in a new role before long. Brown is leaving his basketball role as president of Monumental Basketball for the Washington Wizards organization.

Brown is resigning from his role where he worked with the Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics and G-League’s Go-Go to transition to a new opportunity, according to a report.

Brown spent 2013-17 with the Browns. Brown ran the football operations for Cleveland his final two years with the team. Prior to that the Brown was with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005-2012.

Brown has attorney experience as well as front office experience.

Brown is expected to join the Baltimore Ravens in a front office role, according to a report from ESPN.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!