Skip to main content

Former Browns Executive Sashi Brown Leaving Washington Wizards, Joining Baltimore Ravens

Former Browns VP Sashi Brown is leaving the Washington Wizards, looking forward to another opportunity.

Former Cleveland Browns executive Sashi Brown will be in a new role before long. Brown is leaving his basketball role as president of Monumental Basketball for the Washington Wizards organization.

Brown is resigning from his role where he worked with the Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics and G-League’s Go-Go to transition to a new opportunity, according to a report.

Brown spent 2013-17 with the Browns. Brown ran the football operations for Cleveland his final two years with the team. Prior to that the Brown was with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005-2012.

Read More

Brown has attorney experience as well as front office experience. 

Brown is expected to join the Baltimore Ravens in a front office role, according to a report from ESPN. 

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Sashi Brown
News

Former Browns Executive Sashi Brown Leaving Washington Wizards, Joining Baltimore Ravens

1 hour ago
115E2FEA-F537-4F65-ADC1-FFC4F1032FF3
News

Raiders Request to Interview Browns Assistant For Offensive Coordinator Job

3 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Conference Championships

Feb 2, 2022
B710B464-ECA0-4BC7-B6A4-6F6085CF5C3F
News

Former Browns Assistant to be Hired as Next Vikings Head Coach

Feb 2, 2022
Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass in the first quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases Top 50, Why it Matters

Feb 2, 2022
19689364-FF3B-4D92-B9CF-C9F2292140D0
News

Former Browns Coach Hue Jackson Hints at Jimmy Haslam Paying Him to Lose

Feb 1, 2022
A73296A6-2D8A-489C-B3E9-A20C12713DAB
News

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks on Next Destination

Feb 1, 2022
ECB616BF-3B8C-4E3A-95D0-1CD94F5CA378
News

Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

Feb 1, 2022