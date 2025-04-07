Browns Predicted to Land Shedeur Sanders in Improbable Fashion
Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft stock has dipped over the last couple of months. There is no doubt about that. However, has it dropped enough for the Cleveland Browns to grab him on Day 2 of the draft later this month?
It seems like an improbable scenario based on the fact that Sanders is viewed as the second-best quarterback in this year's class, and we know the premium that is placed on quarterbacks, especially in this modern era of elite aerial attacks.
However, Reese Decker of Pro Football Network is actually predicting it to happen, projecting that the Browns will bag Sanders with the 33rd overall pick in his seven-round mock draft.
What are the chances of Sanders actually slipping to Round 2? They have to be slim to none, right? There is almost no way that every single quarterback-needy team passes on the Colorado Buffaloes star in the first round, so Cleveland will almost certainly have to take him on Day 1 if it wants him.
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes this past year and has even drawn some comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. But there are many who are not entirely enamored with Sanders and do not think he is a generational talent.
So, does Sanders really have the potential to be an MVP-caliber player? Or is he merely the product of a weak quarterback class overall?
We'll find out soon enough, but if the Browns are seriously able to snatch him with their second-round selection, it would almost definitely mark the biggest story of the draft.
