Adam Schefter Drops Major Update On Browns Draft Plans
The pre-draft process has been a rollercoaster ride for the Cleveland Browns, to say the least.
As the owners of the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month, the Browns have been linked to four different players at this point. Early on in the offseason, there seemed to be a general consensus that they were obviously taking a quarterback.
Adam Schefter of ESPN, was one of the most vocal insiders perpetuating that narrative prior to the NFL Combine. After leaving Indianapolis, however, that stance suddenly changed.
As Miami product Cam Ward slowly emerged as the No. 1 quarterback in the class, it's become abundantly clear that the Tennessee Titans will be taking him with the first pick.
That leaves Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the next best option if Cleveland does want a quarterback, but the belief that it would pursue a signal caller has wavered over the last month. Instead, it was Penn State's Abdul Carter, who became the name most closely linked to the franchise.
Now, that stance has changed yet again, as Schefter believes the Browns are in hot pursuit of Sanders' Heisman-winning teammate Travis Hunter.
"The latest intel now is that I believe, Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at two today, a couple of weeks out of the NFL Draft, for a couple of different reasons," Schefter told the Pat McAfee show on Monday.
"The Cleveland Browns watched him on Friday at his Pro Day and they saw somebody who can move like nobody else. I think that going into that day, they viewed him as somebody that could play wide receiver and I think sprinkle in at defensive back. ... And I think he brings them some star power, and there are a lot of people who believe he is the single best player in this draft."
Momentum has certainly shifted toward Hunter being Cleveland's selection with the No. 2 pick following his Pro Day performance on Friday. Schefter isn't the only insider to suggest that over the last few days.
With two weeks to go until the opening night of the draft, though, there is plenty of time for things to change yet again.
