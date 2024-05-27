What Team Does Deshaun Watson Believe Is Biggest Rival To Browns?
Deshaun Watson has only spent two years with the Browns, but even he knows one AFC North matchup carries a little more meaning than the others.
On the latest episode of his podcast QB Unplugged, Watson talked about the Browns rivalries with each of their AFC north foes. One, is an in-state rival in Cincinnati. One if the city that originally stole Cleveland's team in 1995. It's the third one though, Pittsburgh, that remains the biggest of them all.
Even in his short time with the Browns organization, Watson recognizes that.
"Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure,” Watson said on the podcast that he co-hosts with his personal coach Qunicy Avery. "It’s even bigger than Cincinnati. It’s not Baltimore. Baltimore is a big game, for sure. It’s up there, but it ain’t as real as Pittsburgh."
Most Browns fans would surely agree with Watson. Even recently, as Cleveland's yearly matchups with the Bengals have grown a little spicier with smack-talk between players, the Steelers have remained the Browns most heated rival.
Since the franchise was restored in 1999, the Browns have been on the receiving end of the Steelers early 2000s dominance. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh just six times from it's reinstatement through 2018. Since 2019 they've fared much better, going 5-6 against their biggest rival over that span, including an unforgettable 48-37 wild card win in the Steel City in 2021.
That victory has served as some long-overdue bragging rights for Browns fans. With Myles Garrett edging out T.J. Watt for Defensive Player of the Year this offseason – something that seemed to irk Watt – Browns fans had more reason to brag after 2023. On top of the fact that Cleveland finished ahead of Pittsburgh in the division for the first time since 1989.
One things for sure though, the rivalry is made better when the two AFC North foes are both competitive.
