Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest on Playing for Browns
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, meaning they stand a great chance of being able to select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
However, there has been plenty of speculation that Deion Sanders would not want his son playing for the Browns, which has many wondering if Cleveland would be forced to pass on him.
But Shedeur doesn't seem to be swayed one way or the other.
At the Shrine Bowl, Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard told Sanders, "They're saying you're going to be a Cleveland Brown."
Sanders responded by saying, "I don’t know where I’m going, I’m just thankful for whoever pick me.”
Sanders' reaction while making the statement was pretty non-expressive, so it's hard to determine his true thoughts to Sheppard's question.
But really, Shedeur himself has never really given any indication of where he does—or doesn't—want to play. That has mostly come from Deion, so it remains to be seen if Deion will even try to force his son anywhere—or away from somewhere.
Sanders is viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, with the other being Miami's Cam Ward.
The 22-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes.
Sanders is definitely not much a dual threat, but he has terrific arm talent and could ultimately be the best talent to emerge from the 2025 NFL Draft.
We'll see if the Browns are able to nab him.