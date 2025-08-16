Browns Digest

Shedeur Sanders Gives Heartwarming Quote on Browns Mentor

Shedeur Sanders has been the darling prospect of the Cleveland Browns, and he's learned a lot from one of their most experienced veterans.

Andy Quach

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) greets teammates coming off the field after a touchdown drive against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) greets teammates coming off the field after a touchdown drive against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders has had a rollercoaster of a year, and the 2025 NFL season hasn't even started yet. His college career with the Colorado Buffaloes had it all: big numbers for the quarterback, a disappointing lack of team success, viral sound bites, and plenty of media coverage. But his celebrity has only skyrocketed since entering the pros.

It began in the 2025 draft. Sanders may not have been a perfect QB prospect, but most analysts had him going in the first or second round. Unfortunately, due to the baggage that would come with him, including his high-profile father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, and a controversial pre-draft process, he plummeted down the board until the Cleveland Browns ended his slide with the 144th-overall pick.

Since then, Sanders has mostly kept his head down while doing his best to win the Browns' ongoing quarterback competition. He appeared to be climbing the ranks after completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason start against the Carolina Panthers, but suffered a setback after incurring a shoulder sprain in practice.

Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns, NFL, training camp
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns' QB Shedeur Sanders says Joe Flacco is like a "proud dad"

With Shedeur Sanders out indefinitely after spraining his oblique, joining fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel on the injury report, it seems increasingly likely that Joe Flacco will be the Week 1 starter for the Cleveland Browns. Things could still change after their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, their final exhibition versus the Los Angeles Rams, or the remainder of training camp, but Flacco is certainly the heavy favorite at this point.

Still, Flacco knows that he wasn't signed by the Browns to be their long-term solution at quarterback, and there's a good chance he'll pass on the QB1 spot to one of the young gunslingers at some point in the 2025 NFL season. Sanders recently spoke on how Flacco's been a mentor for him:

"I've learned a lot from the vets in the room. I see Joe do something, and I'm like, 'Alright bruh, I'm gonna try that.' And then I do it, and I see it on film. It's cool, because I'm like, 'Aye bruh, I did this because I've seen you do it.' Then, he'll be smiling and stuff like he's a proud dad... It's fun when I'm able to take things each guy does differently and put it in my own way and be able to pay homage to them and show respect."

As an 18-year veteran, there's a ton that Joe Flacco should be able to teach Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Browns' young players, including how to maximize their longevity in the NFL. If Sanders can properly soak up the former Super Bowl champion's words of wisdom, it won't be long before he overtakes Flacco on the depth chart.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a Journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University and a credentialed NBA journalist. He has contributed to several FanSided publications, Give Me Sport, and Philly Sports Network, among others. Andy has an appreciation for pick-and-roll maestros and shot-blocking lob threats.

