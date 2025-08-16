Shedeur Sanders Gives Heartwarming Quote on Browns Mentor

Shedeur Sanders on learning from Joe Flacco:



“I see Joe do something, and I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. I’m gonna try that.’ And then I do it and it’s cool cause I’m like, ‘Hey, bruh I did this cause I seen you do it.’ And then he’ll be smiling like a proud dad.”

